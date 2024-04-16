Stray Kids surprised fans today by announcing a new digital single titled “Lose My Breath.” While not a bunch is known about the track yet, we do know it’s a collaboration with Charlie Puth that fans will be sure to love when it drops on May 10.

This announcement comes just a few days after the band dropped a new song “Why?.” However, “Lose My Breath” appears to be the lead single from the band’s next project, as they changed their social media to blue — which matches the color scheme from the single’s announcement poster.

According to Soompi, there had been rumors circulating that Stray Kids would be making a return in June, although this hadn’t been confirmed by their management company, JYP Entertainment, yet.

Over the past few months, Stray Kids have continued to remain busy, between dropping a new album Rock-Star back in November and revealing that they will be headlining the BST Hyde Park Festival in London this summer.

Considering the latter, fans could likely get even more new music alongside “Lose My Breath” and “Why?” before they take the stage on July 14. More information about their festival appearance can be found here. Other than that, Stray Kids’ only other show for 2024 is for Lollapalooza.