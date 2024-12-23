Stray Kids Made Some History With Their New Album, ‘Hop’

Stray Kids accomplished a feat that no band or artist — not The Beatles, not Taylor Swift, not Jay-Z — has ever pulled off.

The K-pop group‘s latest album, Hop (which is technically being billed as a mixtape), is their sixth No. 1 to debut at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart with over 187,000 equivalent album units in its first week. According to Billboard, that makes Stray Kids “the first act to debut at No. 1 with its first six chart entries in the nearly 69-year history of the chart.”

Stray Kids’ previous chart-toppers are 2022’s Oddinary and Maxident, 2023’s 5-Star and Rock-Star, and 2024’s Ate.

“I think we always tried to capture our own story as it is, without trying to make up anything,” Stray Kids member Changbin told USA Today earlier this year. “However, we still tried to make it interesting by telling the story in our own authentic style, no matter what the theme is.” Bang Chan added, “One thing for sure is we put in our souls and minds into the music.”

Stray Kids is touring North America in 2025, including stops in New York City, Los Angeles, and Mexico City. You can see the full dates for the dominATE World Tour here.