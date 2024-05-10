The boys are back. K-Pop boy band Stray Kids is expected to release their new album this summer. Ahead of the album, the boys have given fans a taste of their new sounds. Tonight (May 10), Stray Kids dropped their new single “Lose My Breath,” which features Charlie Puth.

A cute, fun hit for the summer, Stray Kids know how to charm the ladies. Some R&B-and-pop-inspired vocals from Puth give the song some lovely, romantic flavor, as well as some crossover potential.

“I lose my breath when you’re walkin’ in / ‘Cause when our lock, it’s like my heart stops / I lose my breath when you’re walkin’ in / You make my knees drop, it’s like I’m in shock,” they sing on the song’s chorus.

The rapid, energetic beat of the track gives some fuel, bringing back what the pop game has been missing.

In the song’s accompanying video, the boys of Stray Kids navigate their daily routines, however, they can’t help but dance, as they are overwhelmed by feelings of love and infatuation. Ready to tear it up no matter where they are, Stray Kids are guaranteed to take over the pop game this summer.

You can see the video for “Lose My Breath” above.