K-pop powerhouse group Stray Kids announced that they will be headlining London’s BST Hyde Park Festival this year. The band will perform there on Sunday, July 14, according to NME. Other acts on the lineup so far include Robbie Williams and Andrea Bocelli, with more set to be announced soon.

Tickets for the show will go on sale for the public on Monday, February 12 at 10 a.m. GMT. There is also a presale being offered by BST Hyde Park for the Stray Kids show, for both General and VIP passes. This will open on Friday, February 9, and fans can sign up here.

“This is our first time performing at a UK festival and it is such an honor to play in Hyde Park where so many legends have played before us,” Stray Kids shared in a statement. “Come dance with us!”

“We’re so excited to welcome international superstars Stray Kids to BST Hyde Park in July for the first time!” Jim King, the CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, added. “We’re honoured to bring Stray Kids to the stage in 2024, as this genre only continues to grow from strength to strength.”

More information about getting tickets to Stray Kids’ BST Hyde Park show can be found through Ticketmaster’s website.