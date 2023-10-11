Lil Durk has been putting in work for years. But this past summer, he earned the biggest hit of his career. His J. Cole collaboration “All My Life” from his Almost Healed album reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. There’s no doubt the song made an impact, but now, “All My Life” is about to make an impact globally.

Back in September, Durk and Cole performed the song live for the first time together at Heart Radio Festival in Las Vegas, which came to the surprise of fans. As the song has shown to have some longevity, Durk plans to keep the hype going.

Yesterday (October 10), Durk took to Twitter and Instagram to announce a remix pack for “All My Life” is on the way. Like the original, the remixes will feature J. Cole, but the duo will also be joined by two global forces.

Hopping onto the remixes Afro-fusion superstar Burna Boy, along with K-pop group Stray Kids. The individual remixes will each appear on a remix pack, set to drop this Friday, October 13.

“From Chicago to the world,” said Durk in the Instagram post’s caption. “Need yall to feel me on this remix! Let’s keep the positivity going.”

