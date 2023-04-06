Suga has been a fixture courtside at a few NBA games this season, beginning with the reigning champion Golden State Warriors’ preseason matchups against the Washington Wizards in Japan last fall — where Naomi Osaka complimented him on a particular BTS song — and including the Dallas Mavericks’ visit to Los Angeles in January.

Suga even met Steph Curry, but his association with the Association just became official: Overnight, the NBA announced Suga as an NBA Ambassador.

“Hi, I am Suga of BTS,” he says in the video. “I am proud to announce that I’ve become an NBA Ambassador. It is personally a great honor, as I have loved basketball since I was young. Stay tuned for more to come with the NBA! Thank you.”

The league’s news release explained the extent of the new partnership:

“As an NBA Ambassador, SUGA will engage NBA fans around the world through the remainder of the 2022-23 NBA season and beyond. SUGA, an avid NBA fan, will participate in several league initiatives that will be featured on the NBA’s and his personal social media channels, including attending NBA games and events in the US and Asia, and participating in the league’s promotional activities. Additionally, the NBA will have a presence throughout SUGA’s first solo world tour, collaborating around select concerts in celebration of the release of SUGA’s debut solo album, D-Day.”

Earlier this week, BigHit announced D-Day will arrive on April 21, preceded by the single “People Pt.2″ featuring IU” this Friday, April 7.

Suga’s subsequent tour was also revealed. The global run is set to begin with back-to-back shows at Belmont Park, New York on April 26-27 before executing three nights at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum in May.

Suga has time to explore personal endeavors like the NBA and solo projects, as BTS’ hiatus is expected to last until at least 2025. The historic K-pop group announced their hiatus last October, citing “plans to fulfill their military service” mandated by South Korea.