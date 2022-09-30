If you had the chance to meet a BTS member out in public, what would you say to them?

To be honest, it may be hard. Or, it may not be a big deal at all. It’s not like you’ll be meeting one of the members of the most powerful boy groups today. Unless you’re the four-time Grand Slam singles champion, with two Australian Open and two US Open titles, Naomi Osaka.

Sitting right behind court side for NBA‘s preseason games between the Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards on Friday at Japan’s Saitama Super Arena, the professional tennis player took the chance to talk to BTS member Suga and compliment him on the group’s music.

lol so I told Suga that autumn leaves is a great song. pic.twitter.com/1QMeaNPo9m — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) September 30, 2022

“Lol so I told Suga that ‘Autumn Leaves‘ is a great song,” Osaka tweeted. She later added in another tweet, “I don’t know why but that was the one thing I made up my mind to tell him if we ever bumped into each other.”

I don’t know why but that was the one thing I made up my mind to tell him if we ever bumped into each other 💀😂 — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) September 30, 2022

To be honest, it was a very wholesome thing to say. Not to mention, a great song from BTS.

Yesterday, the BTS lead rapper linked up with some of the players of the Warriors during practice ahead of this weekend’s preseason games. Suga was found seated court side and center for the first game at the Super Arena Friday evening.