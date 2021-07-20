Just hours after debuting their new single “Lifetime,” Swedish House Mafia appeared on The Tonight Show to deliver a moody performance of the new track with Ty Dolla Sign and 070 Shake, as well as their prior single “It Gets Better.”

All of the performers appear in silhouette in a darkened room. During the Swedish House Mafia parts, each of the three members appears in one of three orange-tinged “portholes” playing their respective instruments. During Ty and Shake’s appearances, the two R&B futurists are tripled to appear in all three of the circles of light.

“It Gets Better” and “Lifetime” are the lead and second single from Swedish House Mafia’s upcoming debut album Paradise Again, respectively, while Paradise Again is the Stockholm trio’s first full-length project since the 2012 compilation Until Now.

070 Shake, who the band said they would put “on every single record we did” if they could, made her splashy debut last year with Modus Vivendi after writing for Kanye West on his GOOD Music albums in 2018. Meanwhile, Ty Dolla Sign is also closing in on a year removed from his own 2020 album, Featuring Ty Dolla Sign.

