While fans have been eagerly awaiting the looming return of SZA, who has been hinting about a new release and follow up to her 2017 breakout CTRL, she announced a decision today that would include she’s going further back into her shell. “Not doing any videos Interviews or photos for the rest of my life lol don’t ask,” she tweeted this afternoon, shortly after a Rolling Stone cover with her, Megan Thee Stallion, and Normani dropped.

Not doing any videos Interviews or photos for the rest of my life lol don’t ask .👍🏾 — SZA (@sza) February 19, 2020

While most of us probably can’t stop staring and her abs, and this look seems like a classic one for SZA — bikini top, baggy pants, jacket slung around her hips — for whatever reason, it seems like Solana did not enjoy her experience on the shoot. But, she later clarified, it has nothing to do with Normani and Megan, who she said she love and respects deeply.

S/o Normani and meg tho . My sisters who I love very much and respect deeply . Honored to be apart of ANYTHING w the two of those BLACK QUEENS . 🥺❤️🙏🏾👑 — SZA (@sza) February 20, 2020

Well, SZA isn’t quite as big as Beyonce, who has basically stopped doing any press at all, but she’s definitely on her way to becoming an R&B super star as the reigning queen of TDE. Then again, this might just be a frustrated mood she doesn’t stick to, there was another moment when she infamously tweeted that she was quitting music. And that was pre-CTRL, so thankfully she went back on that.