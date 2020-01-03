SZA’s New Music Has A Release Date, But She Won’t Say What It Is

Ever elusive “Doves In The Wind” singer SZA knows when her new music is coming out, but she’s keeping it under wraps for now — for a very good reason. The TDE singer says she and label president Punch have discussed a date in 2020, but that revealing it would just make getting it out harder.

During an impromptu Twitter Q&A session with her fans, SZA responded to a cheekily-composed question about whether “we getting anything this year” by responding that, while the “short answer is yes,” revealing a release date “would stress me n build uneccesary pressure.”

I’d say the date me and punch jus discussed .. but that would stress me n build uneccesary pressure 🥺.. short answer is yes https://t.co/pXRW7noddh — SZA (@sza) January 3, 2020

During the back-and-forth, she also joked about wanting her “very own psycho” after watching season two of the Netflix thriller You, complimented her fans in K-pop boy band TXT, and joined the discourse about a possible war, pondering “Who tryna hear new tunes in combat?”

SZA’s 2017 album, CTRL, was considered by some to be a turning point in modern R&B — a view that’s difficult to dispute now that a legion of singers including Ari Lennox, Ella Mai, Summer Walker, and more have debuted in its wake. Fans were apparently so hungry for a followup that they snapped up fake albums that made their way to streaming services.

SZA previously teased that her next project might feature Brockhampton and Justin Timberlake, but it’s unknown if the new music she teased on Twitter is the same new music. We’ll just have to stay tuned. In the meantime, you can watch SZA sing a cover of Sixpence None The Richer’s classic “Kiss Me” here.