Tate McRae is having one of those golden moments. Following up new singles like “Slower” off her Too Young To Be Sad EP and a bouncy new collaboration with Khalid on “Working,” the young dancer-turned-pop-star has also shared an upcoming headlining tour next year. Kicking off with a number of festival dates this year, she starts things in earnest next March in Vancouver. Check out the full dates below and get your tickets ahead of time — odds are she’s just going to get more popular in the meantime.

Tate McRae On The Road

07/24 — Cleveland, OH @ Wonderstruck Music Festival

07/31 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapolooza

08/27 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival 2021

08/29 — Readding, UK @ Reading Music Festival

09/04 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

09/19 — Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

09/23 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival 2021

09/24 — New York City, NY @ The Governor’s Ball

10/01 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/08 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

Tate McRae North American Tour 2022

03/08 — Vancouver, CA @ Vogue Theater

03/10 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market

03/11 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

03/12 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

03/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theater

03/17 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Conservatory OC

03/18 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

03/21 — Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

03/22 — Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

03/23 — Dallas, TX @ The HiFi Dallas

03/25 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

03/27 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

03/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of The Living Arts

03/31 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

04/01 — Boston, MA @ Royale

04/03 — Montreal, QC @ Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre

04/04 — Toronto, CA @ Danforth Music Hall

04/05 — Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

04/08 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

04/09 — Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues

04/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

04/14 — Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theater

04/16 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Grand Room