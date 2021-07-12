Pop

Tate McRae Announced A Headlining Tour For 2022, Along With 2021 Festival Appearances

Tate McRae is having one of those golden moments. Following up new singles like “Slower” off her Too Young To Be Sad EP and a bouncy new collaboration with Khalid on “Working,” the young dancer-turned-pop-star has also shared an upcoming headlining tour next year. Kicking off with a number of festival dates this year, she starts things in earnest next March in Vancouver. Check out the full dates below and get your tickets ahead of time — odds are she’s just going to get more popular in the meantime.

Tate McRae On The Road
07/24 — Cleveland, OH @ Wonderstruck Music Festival
07/31 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapolooza
08/27 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival 2021
08/29 — Readding, UK @ Reading Music Festival
09/04 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
09/19 — Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown
09/23 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival 2021
09/24 — New York City, NY @ The Governor’s Ball
10/01 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/08 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

Tate McRae North American Tour 2022

03/08 — Vancouver, CA @ Vogue Theater
03/10 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market
03/11 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
03/12 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
03/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theater
03/17 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Conservatory OC
03/18 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
03/21 — Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
03/22 — Houston, TX @ House Of Blues
03/23 — Dallas, TX @ The HiFi Dallas
03/25 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
03/27 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
03/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of The Living Arts
03/31 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
04/01 — Boston, MA @ Royale
04/03 — Montreal, QC @ Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre
04/04 — Toronto, CA @ Danforth Music Hall
04/05 — Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
04/08 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
04/09 — Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues
04/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
04/14 — Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theater
04/16 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Grand Room

