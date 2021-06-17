When this year began, we named Tate McRae as one of the year’s rising pop stars to watch, and boy has she delivered on that. The multi-talented dancer, singer and songwriter has been on a tear of late, kicking off with her Too Young To Be Sad EP in March, McRae has since released a collaboration with Troye Sivan, “You,” and a gloomy new ballad for Amazon’s Panic series called “Darkest Hour.” Today she’s back with another new big collaboration, though, this time featuring R&B “Location” darling Khalid, who is “Working” alongside her on their bouncy new single.

Tate’s rise from dance superstar to one of the year’s most prominent new pop voices is well-documented, but it seems like this new single is going to catapult her into the spotlight in an even bigger way. On the track, the two young musicians trade verses about their, well, work ethic. “I am so stoked for this song I did with Khalid,” Tate said in a press release. “I usually release a lot of songs that are pretty emotional but this one is just a straight summer bop. We had such a fun time creating this song — I seriously can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

Check out the new tune above and get ready to hear Tate and Khalid working it all summer long.