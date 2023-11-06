In September, Tate McRae, Uproxx’s May 2022 cover star, set the bar high for her next era with “Greedy,” her unfairly catchy single that has so far peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Global 200 and No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. And it worked. Yes, we’re greedy and want more Tate McRae. Luckily, the ascending Canadian pop star came prepared to satisfy her fans’ craving.
On Monday morning, November 6, McRae announced Think Later, her sophomore album, will arrive on December 8. The LP was executive produced by ubiquitous hitmaker Ryan Tedder. “This new body of work explores the all-too-relatable feelings of falling in love and embracing the raw emotions that you experience as a result of leading with your intuition and heart,” a press release relays.
McRae separately added context in a lengthy Instagram caption, writing, “we’re here guys. my sophomore album. this album means sooo much to me and i can’t believe it’s so close to coming out. writing this whole thing was one of the most stressful, exciting, nerve racking, and fun things i’ve ever gone through.”
She continued, “for the first time in my life i lived this year a little less with my head and a little more with my intuition – and i rlly hope u guys can feel that through the music. through the biggest highs of my life to the lowest of lows – i feel so happy that it is now gonna be yours <3 here’s to 20 years old and figuring who the f*ck i am haha.”
Fans will have 53 opportunities to witness McRae’s self-exploration, as she also confirmed a 2024 world tour, aptly billed as the Think Later Tour. Before then, she will make her Saturday Night Live debut as the musical guest on the November 18 episode hosted by Jason Momoa on November 18.
Below, check out McRae’s Think Later album cover art as well as her upcoming Think Later Tour dates.
04/17/2024 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
04/18/2024 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
04/20/2024 — Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Academy
04/22/2024 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
04/24/2024 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
04/26/2024 — Wolverhampton, UK @ The Civic At The Halls
04/28/2024 — Cologne, DE @ Palladium
04/29/2024 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
04/30/2024 — Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena
05/02/2024 — Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
05/03/2024 — Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
05/04/2024 — Copenhagen, DK @ Falkonersalen
05/06/2024 — Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle
05/07/2024 — Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
05/08/2024 — Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
05/10/2024 — Warsaw, PL @ COS Torwar
05/12/2024 — Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
05/13/2024 — Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
05/14/2024 — Munich, DE @ Zenith
05/16/2024 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique
05/17/2024 — Paris, FR @ Zenith
05/20/2024 — Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club
05/21/2024 — Madrid, ES @ Palacio Vistalegre
05/22/2024 — Lisbon, PT @ Coliseu de Lisboa
07/05/2024 — Calgary, AB @ Hometown Show*
07/07/2024 — Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste Michelle
07/09/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
07/11/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
07/14/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
07/17/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
07/19/2024 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
07/20/2024 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
07/21/2024 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
07/24/2024 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
07/27/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/28/2024 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
07/30/2024 — Saint Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
08/01/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
08/06/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
08/07/2024 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
08/09/2024 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
08/13/2024 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
08/14/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at Mann
08/16/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
08/17/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
08/22/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden**
11/08/2024 — Perth, AU @ Red Hill Auditorium
11/10/2024 — Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage
11/12/2024 — Sydney, AU @ Hordern Pavilion
11/15/2024 — Adelaide, AU @ AEC Theatre
11/17/2024 — Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena
11/19/2024 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
11/21/2024 — Wellington, NZ @ TSB Arena
* Venue TBA
** Additional support TBA
Think Later is out 12/8 via RCA Records. Find more information here.