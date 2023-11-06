In September, Tate McRae, Uproxx’s May 2022 cover star, set the bar high for her next era with “Greedy,” her unfairly catchy single that has so far peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Global 200 and No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. And it worked. Yes, we’re greedy and want more Tate McRae. Luckily, the ascending Canadian pop star came prepared to satisfy her fans’ craving.

On Monday morning, November 6, McRae announced Think Later, her sophomore album, will arrive on December 8. The LP was executive produced by ubiquitous hitmaker Ryan Tedder. “This new body of work explores the all-too-relatable feelings of falling in love and embracing the raw emotions that you experience as a result of leading with your intuition and heart,” a press release relays.

McRae separately added context in a lengthy Instagram caption, writing, “we’re here guys. my sophomore album. this album means sooo much to me and i can’t believe it’s so close to coming out. writing this whole thing was one of the most stressful, exciting, nerve racking, and fun things i’ve ever gone through.”

She continued, “for the first time in my life i lived this year a little less with my head and a little more with my intuition – and i rlly hope u guys can feel that through the music. through the biggest highs of my life to the lowest of lows – i feel so happy that it is now gonna be yours <3 here’s to 20 years old and figuring who the f*ck i am haha.”

Fans will have 53 opportunities to witness McRae’s self-exploration, as she also confirmed a 2024 world tour, aptly billed as the Think Later Tour. Before then, she will make her Saturday Night Live debut as the musical guest on the November 18 episode hosted by Jason Momoa on November 18.

Below, check out McRae’s Think Later album cover art as well as her upcoming Think Later Tour dates.

04/17/2024 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

04/18/2024 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

04/20/2024 — Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Academy

04/22/2024 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

04/24/2024 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

04/26/2024 — Wolverhampton, UK @ The Civic At The Halls

04/28/2024 — Cologne, DE @ Palladium

04/29/2024 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

04/30/2024 — Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena

05/02/2024 — Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

05/03/2024 — Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

05/04/2024 — Copenhagen, DK @ Falkonersalen

05/06/2024 — Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle

05/07/2024 — Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

05/08/2024 — Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin

05/10/2024 — Warsaw, PL @ COS Torwar

05/12/2024 — Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

05/13/2024 — Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

05/14/2024 — Munich, DE @ Zenith

05/16/2024 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique

05/17/2024 — Paris, FR @ Zenith

05/20/2024 — Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club

05/21/2024 — Madrid, ES @ Palacio Vistalegre

05/22/2024 — Lisbon, PT @ Coliseu de Lisboa

07/05/2024 — Calgary, AB @ Hometown Show*

07/07/2024 — Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste Michelle

07/09/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

07/11/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

07/14/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

07/17/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

07/19/2024 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

07/20/2024 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

07/21/2024 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

07/24/2024 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

07/27/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/28/2024 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

07/30/2024 — Saint Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

08/01/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

08/06/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

08/07/2024 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

08/09/2024 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

08/13/2024 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

08/14/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at Mann

08/16/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

08/17/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

08/22/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden**

11/08/2024 — Perth, AU @ Red Hill Auditorium

11/10/2024 — Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage

11/12/2024 — Sydney, AU @ Hordern Pavilion

11/15/2024 — Adelaide, AU @ AEC Theatre

11/17/2024 — Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena

11/19/2024 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

11/21/2024 — Wellington, NZ @ TSB Arena

* Venue TBA

** Additional support TBA

Think Later is out 12/8 via RCA Records. Find more information here.