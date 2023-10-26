Here’s How To Dress Like Taylor Swift For Halloween

Jack Black stripped down to his underwear and performed Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” at his The Give Back-ular Spectacular event in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, October 25, but only one person can pull that off, and his name is Jack Black. What are other Swifties supposed to do for Halloween? Well, luckily, there’s a 399-pound pumpkin, Swift’s budding romance with Travis Kelce, the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) re-recorded album release, and 17 years’ worth of eras to pull costume inspiration from ahead of next Tuesday, October 31. Below is a starter kit for how to dress like Taylor Swift for Halloween.