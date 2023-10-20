This weekend marks the one-year anniversary of Midnights, Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album that became her 11th-career No. 1 album, including her re-recorded albums. The next re-recorded album on deck is 1989 (Taylor’s Version), bound to become her 13th-career No. 1 album. (And by virtue of being associated with the number 13, it might also become Swift’s favorite album by default.)
Since Midnights arrived last October, Swift released her Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) re-recorded album on July 7, debuting the video for “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) [From The Vault]” during her first of two The Eras Tour concerts at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Fast forward to The Eras Tour‘s first US leg’s finale at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on August 9, and Swift confirmed that 1989 (Taylor’s Version) was on the way.
Below is everything you need to know.
Release Date
1989 (Taylor’s Version) is out 10/27 via Republic Records. Find more information here.
Tracklist
1. “Welcome To New York (Taylor’s Version)”
2. “Blank Space (Taylor’s Version)”
3. “Style (Taylor’s Version)”
4. “Out Of The Woods (Taylor’s Version)”
5. “All You Had To Do Was Stay (Taylor’s Version)”
6. “Shake It Off (Taylor’s Version)”
7. “I Wish You Would (Taylor’s Version)”
8. “Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version)”
9. “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)”
10. “How You Get The Girl (Taylor’s Version)”
11. “This Love (Taylor’s Version)”
12. “I Know Places (Taylor’s Version)”
13. “Clean (Taylor’s Version)”
14. “Wonderland (Taylor’s Version)”
15. “You Are In Love (Taylor’s Version)”
16. “New Romantics (Taylor’s Version)”
17. “‘Slut!’ Taylor’s Version) [From The Vault]”
18. “Say Don’t Go (Taylor’s Version) [From The Vault]”
19. “Now That We Don’t Talk (Taylor’s Version) [From The Vault]”
20. “Suburban Legends (Taylor’s Version) [From The Vault]”
21. “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version) [From The Vault]”
Features
Up to this point, the tracklist confirmed by Swift does not include any featured artists.
Singles
Swift hasn’t formally released any 1989 (Taylor’s Version) singles to radio, but there have been snippets and singles laying the groundwork for the album. In early 2022, “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” was debuted in the trailer for the Amazon Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty. That came roughly a year after Swift lent “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” to Spirit Untamed (and TikTok).
It should also be noted that “Welcome To New York” soundtracked an ad for NBC’s Sunday Night Football matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets on October 1. (It was the second game Swift attended to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.)
Taylor Made for Sunday Night. pic.twitter.com/L05AYHfSFq
— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 29, 2023
Artwork
On top of the official 1989 (Taylor’s Version) cover art, Swift has unveiled several alternative covers and promotional photos. Check some of them out below, and see all of the options here.
Tour
While Swift’s Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film is smashing box-office records, Swift will resume its titular The Eras Tour on November 9 at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Swift (and her opener, Sabrina Carpenter) will play nine shows in Argentina and Brazil in November, and then The Eras Tour will resume (again) in Tokyo, Japan on February 7, 2024. The international leg is scheduled through August 2024 before Swift stages a second North American leg next October and November. See all dates here.