Taylor Swift’s avid fans, the Swifties, may be going above and beyond in the wardrobe department for the pop star’s The Eras Tour stops. But the “Lavender Haze” singer’s impact on fashion is not to be ignored. Following her reported split from her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, Swift was spotted on a night out on the town. Those paparazzi-captured images of her roaming the streets of New York have led to a massive spike in online sales for one fashion company.

According to TMZ, the jeans Swift is photographed sporting are from the brand Area, have now sold out online. Named “Butterfly-patch Cropped Jeans,” the pants that retail for $673 prominently feature a bedazzled butterfly on the upper leg. Fans rushed to grab the fashionable pants after tracking down where it was being sold.

As for Swift’s breakup with Alwyn, it’s been revealed that it took place a few weeks ago. Despite the pair being a couple for nearly six years, they have allegedly remained amicable as the split “was not dramatic,” although “the relationship had just run its course.”

It seems like everything associated with Taylor Swift sees record-breaking sales, and not just her highly sought-after concert tickets.