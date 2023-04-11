The post’s caption reads, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” which Taylor Swift fans will immediately recognize as one of her fan-favorite ballads.

Today (April 11), Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown seemingly announced her engagement to Jake Bongiovi via Instagram. In the photo, she is seen being embraced by Bongiovi, as she shows off her rock of a ring.

What Taylor Swift song did Millie Bobby Brown use in her engagement announcement?

The lyric comes from Swift’s song “Lover,” the title track to her seventh album, which was released in 2019. The line can be heard in the song’s second verse, as Swift sings:

“We could let our friends crash in the living room

This is our place, we make the call

And I’m highly suspicious that everyone who sees you wants you

I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, but I want ’em all.”

The song was written during her relationship with Joe Alwyn, which reportedly came to an end this past weekend.

Because of this, Brown’s choice to use this particular line has been met with mixed reactions from the Swifties.

At the time of writing, Swift herself is currently on a break from The Eras Tour, but is set to return to the stage this Saturday (April 15) in Tampa, Florida.