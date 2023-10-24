Taylor Swift added to her stack of No. 1 hits yesterday, after her 2019 song, “Cruel Summer,” topped the Billboard Hot 100 — four years after its original release. Because of this achievement, Swift celebrated on social media with collaborator Jack Antonoff. Some might be wondering just how many No. 1 songs Swift has, and what they are. Thankfully, we have you covered.

“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” 2012 Swift now has ten chart-topping songs. Her first was back in 2012, with Red‘s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.” It stayed at the top spot for three weeks. “Shake It Off,” 2014 Then, in the 1989 era, she earned some more with the first being “Shake It Off.”

“Blank Space,” 2014 Swift earned another from the same album with “Blank Space.” It hit No. 1 as the second single. Because of this, Swift replaced herself at the top of the charts. The song would go on to spend seven weeks there. “Bad Blood” Feat. Kendrick Lamar, 2015 Finally, the last 1989 single to reach No. 1 was a remix of “Bad Blood” that featured Kendrick Lamar.

“Look What You Made Me Do,” 2017 Swift then once again broke a music video viewing record at the time when she dropped “Look What You Made Me Do” as the lead single from 2017’s Reputation. It immediately jumped to No. 1 and stayed there once again for three weeks. “Cardigan,” 2020 In 2020, she also broke another record when she surprise-dropped her album, Folklore, and the single, “Cardigan.” Because of this, Swift became the first artist to hit No. 1 on both the Hot 100 and the 200 Albums Chart in the same first release week.

“Willow,” 2020 Swift did it once again with Evermore, as she pulled a similar move for the sister album with the lead single, “Willow.” “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault),” 2021 A year later, she earned another No. 1 hit with “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” from her re-recorded album, Red (Taylor’s Version). Swift’s song now holds the record as the longest song to top the charts.