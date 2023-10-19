Megan Thee Stallion has spooky season covered, freeing up Taylor Swift to linger in her “Cruel Summer” era a little bit longer. (Her very autumnal wardrobe during her New York City hard-launch with Travis Kelce, notwithstanding.) On Wednesday night, October 18, Swift announced a live version of “Cruel Summer (Live from TS | The Eras Tour)” from The Eras Tour and based upon the response to her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film, fresh off netting $92.8 million at the North American box office in its debut weekend (as per Variety).

The single appeared on Swift’s official website moments before Swift made the announcement across her socials.

“What a truly mind blowing thing you’ve turned The Eras Tour Concert Film into,” Swift captioned an Instagram post of the single’s cover art. “I’ve been watching videos of you guys in the theaters dancing and prancing and recreating choreography, creating inside jokes, casting spells, getting engaged, and just generally creating the exact type of joyful chaos we’re known for [angel emoji].”

The caption continued, “One of my favorite things you’ve done was when you supported ‘Cruel Summer’ SO much, I ended up starting The Eras Tour show with it. For old times sake, I’m releasing the live audio from the tour so we can all shriek it in the comfort of our homes and cars PLUS a brand new remix by @lpgiobbi. Thank you, so much, forever, wow, just thank you!!!”

This summer, “Cruel Summer” surprisingly became Swift’s latest radio single (as first reported by Billboard in June), despite it being housed on her Lover album from 2019 — six whole albums ago, and soon to be seven once 1989 (Taylor’s Version) drops on October 27. During the second of her back-to-back The Eras Tour stops in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on June 17, Swift explained the “Cruel Summer” resurgence.

“‘Cruel Summer’ was on the Lover album,” Swift told the crowd moments after performing “Cruel Summer” (as captured by Holly Caitlin). “That album came out four years ago, and I just need to let you know something: ‘Cruel Summer,’ that song was my pride and joy on that album. That was my favorite song.”