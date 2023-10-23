Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift are collaborators and very good friends. Over the summer, the producer tied the knot with Margaret Qualley. Swift, meanwhile, is in a budding relationship with Travis Kelce, which has been widely discussed online and in sideline commentary during football games. But together Antonoff and Swift are responsible for a new hit.

On Monday, October 23, Billboard revealed that their 2019 collaborative track “Cruel Summer” has become Swift’s tenth No. 1 single. That mean Swift is tied with icons Stevie Wonder and Janet Jackson over the same record. After the platform shared the charting data, Swift and Antonoff took to social media to post a video message.

“A song from five f*cking years age… yeah,” yelled Antonoff. “Our favorite song from ‘Lover.’ The song that we said was the best song, but we said, ‘This was our secret best song.’ That’s what we thought.”

Swift added, “We just wanted to say thank you so much for making ‘Cruel Summer’ a Hot 100 No. 1. and it’s not even the summer anymore.”

“It really means the world,” said Antonoff.

“We love you guys,” shouted Swift.

Initially chart predictions suggested that Doja Cat’s single “Paint The Town Red” would return to the top after being dethroned by Drake & J. Cole’s “First Person Shooter.” That didn’t happen.