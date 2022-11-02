Pop

Taylor Swift Cosplayed As Her Many Former Selves In A Swift-Filled New Capital One Ad

Taylor Swift fans know that the singer has morphed a lot during her entire career — she started off as a country music-making teenager in the early 2000s and now she’s a full-blown pop star. She signaled toward this idea with the title of her newly announced tour — The Eras Tour. More recently, she had fun with this in her new ad for Capital One.

In the commercial, all of her different selves come together. There’s her Speak Now self in a purple dress, her Red self in a sparkling red jacket and black top hat, her Reputation self in dark lipstick and rolling her eyes, and many more. It’s definitely entertaining for fans who’ve been here for the long-haul, getting to watch all these different Swifts interact with each other.

Swift has been reminiscing a lot considering she’s been re-recording her old albums, which forces her to be in confrontation with her past selves. She recently shared her gratitude for everyone who’s been supportive of this endeavor. “It’s so heartwarming to me because this is something that I care about, but I don’t expect other people to care about it,” she said on The Graham Norton Show last week. “It’s something that’s very personal to me. And it’s a lot of work, but it’s like, it’s really fun and rewarding for me. And I can’t believe people have actually gotten behind it the way they have.”

Watch her Capital One ad above.

