Taylor Swift’s ‘Cruel Summer’ Is A Perfect Pop Anthem Co-Written With Jack Antonoff And Annie Clark

08.23.19 1 hour ago

On Thursday, a fan Twitter account revealed the writing credits for Taylor Swift‘s Lover. It was mostly as expected — every song written by Swift herself, with a handful of collaborations with Jack Antonoff. But the writing credits also featured one curious anomaly. “Cruel Summer” is a collaboration with Antonoff and singer-songwriter Annie Clark.

Now that Lover is here in full, we finally know what a Taylor Swift/Annie Clark co-production sounds like. The song is an early highlight off Lover, with big, glossy production and the capacity to be a major hit. Over pounding synths, Swift paints a picture of a summer that cuts like a knife, “unbreakable heaven” and crying in cars and forbidden love. Swift, Antonoff, and Clark are a dream team, nailing that feeling of chaotic euphoria with the specificity of three of the best songwriters working today.

Swift and Clark previously performed together at a Los Angeles date on her 1989 tour. Swift also isn’t the only pop star Clark has collaborated with recently. The singer-songwriter also performed an unlikely, excellent mash-up of “Masseduction” and “One Kiss” with Dua Lipa at the 2019 Grammys. St. Vincent’s last album, Masseduction, was co-produced by Antonoff. Apart from Lover, Antonoff also worked with Lana Del Rey on her upcoming album Norman F*cking Rockwell.

Listen to “Cruel Summer” above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Taylor Swift
TAGSANNIE CLARKcruel summerJACK ANTONOFFloverTAYLOR SWIFT

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.20.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.20.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.19.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.13.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.13.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.12.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP