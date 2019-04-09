Getty Image

Pop superstar (and Grammy Best New Artist winner) Dua Lipa is on the cover of this month’s issue of Elle. In her interview with the magazine, the singer discussed what she’s been up to since her big Grammy win, and recapped the ceremony a little.

One of the most memorable moments of the Grammys was Lipa’s performance with indie singer/songwriter/guitar god St. Vincent (real name Annie Clark). The two performed a mash-up of Lipa’s “One Kiss” and Clark’s “Masseduction.” Performing the seductive songs in matching short, severe black hair and statement jewelry, Lipa and Clark had an intense, immediately noticeable chemistry. They touch each other’s faces. It’s a lot.

Lipa told Elle that although she didn’t know Clark before they booked the performance, the two got along well from the get-go. “We had a drink the night before we started rehearsing and got on really well,” Lipa said. “Like a house on fire, really.”

The interviewer made a comparison between their Grammys performance and the iconic Madonna/Britney Spears track “Me Against The Music,” guiding Lipa to comment on the queer vibes so many fans picked up from the performance. Lipa laughed it off, commenting that she and Clark were more focused on how much they look alike.

“Oh, really? We didn’t kiss, though. We were laughing because it was narcissistic in a way,” Lipa said. “We looked like twins, as if we were singing to ourselves in the mirror. We took it to the point of being this empowering, ‘I love myself’ vibe.”