People can’t help but be fascinated by Taylor Swift’s productivity — putting out multiple albums in a year, hiding Easter eggs within music videos and songs, and now she’s about to direct her first full-length movie. To celebrate, she sat down with playwright Martin McDonagh for Variety and discussed her experience with and aspirations for directing.

The “Lavender Haze” singer talked about how she first ended up directing a video. “This actually came out of necessity. I was writing my videos for years, and I had a video that was a very specific concept I had written [2019’s ‘The Man’], which was that I wanted to be prosthetically turned into a man and live my life as a man. And I wanted a female director to direct it. And the few that I reached out to were fortunately booked. We like it when women work. So I was like, ‘I could do it, maybe.’ And when I did direct, I just thought, ‘This is actually more fulfilling than I ever could have imagined.’”

McDonagh asked, “So it’s almost by accident?” She answered, “It was, sort of. I think I’ve directed about ten music videos and now one short. I’m just inching my way along toward taking on more responsibility.” So, Swifties, get ready to head to the movie theaters.