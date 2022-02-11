Fans of Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have been anticipating a collaboration between the two singers for quite some time now. It began back in November when Taylor dropped the video for “I Bet You Think About Me.” In it, viewers noticed a visual reference to Sheeran’s 2021 album, =. The next hint came through Ed’s video for “Overpass Graffiti” where he makes references to Taylor in a newspaper and a patch on his jacket. Some went as far as to guess that their upcoming collaboration would be a remix of “The Joker And The Queen,” and for those of you who thought so, we have some great news for you.

Ed and Taylor have delivered their new take of “The Joker And The Queen,” and it comes just a day after Ed confirmed the collaboration between him and Taylor was on the way during an interview before last night’s 2022 Brit Awards. As for the new song itself, ED kicks it off with his original verse before stepping aside for Taylor to add a soothing verse that details her falling for a man whom she was originally reluctant to entertain.

The new song is also the duo’s fourth collaboration together following 2012’s “Everything Has Changed,” 2017’s “End Game,” and 2021’s “Run (Taylor’s Version).”

You can listen to the new song in the video above.

