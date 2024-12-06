Everything Taylor Swift touches turns to gold — more like certified platinum. The “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” singer has no problem moving albums or tour tickets. According to recent reports, Swift can add books to her money-making list.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Book, released exclusively through Target, officially set a sales record. After tallying up purchases of the book’s release, Target Corporation confirmed that The Eras Tour Book almost crossed the one million copies sold (landing at 814,000) in just two days.

Despite having its sell week cut short as it dropped on Black Friday (November 29), Swift’s The Eras Tour Book is now the highest-selling print book of 2024. However, that isn’t the only record the release snatched. The Eras Tour Book is also the fastest-selling book release of the last four years, according to the report. But this wasn’t the sweetest milestone The Eras Tour Book secured: The Eras Tour Book is reportedly the highest-selling book classified in the music category. Well, that’s since Circana started its tracking in the early 2000s.

With The Eras Tour at its near end after running for a little over a year, this was quite an era for Taylor Swift.