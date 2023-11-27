Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour has been a major success as a tour, and it’s been a hit in movie theaters. Now, it’s preparing to be a hit in your TV: Today (November 27), Swift announced she’s making the movie available to watch from the comfort of your own home.

Swift wrote on social media, “Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home! Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including ‘Wildest Dreams,’ ‘The Archer’ and ‘Long Live’ will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on … you guessed it, December 13.”

Per a press release, The Eras Tour will be available to rent via Amazon’s Prime Video, Apple, Vudu, Xfinity, and YouTube & Google TV, for $19.89 (of course). Given that the movie is only confirmed to be hitting VOD at the moment, it appears it will not be available on a streaming service like Netflix, Hulu, or Prime Video, or at least not in the immediate future.