How To Stream Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ Movie

Finally, a movie the whole family can agree on this holiday season: Taylor Swift announced on Monday that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, a concert film of her record-breaking The Eras Tour, is coming to video on demand on December 13th. Per a press release, it’ll be available via Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Vudu, Xfinity, and YouTube & Google TV.

“Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!” Swift wrote on social media. “Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including ‘Wildest Dreams,’ ‘The Archer,’ and ‘Long Live’ will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada, & additional countries to be announced soon starting on… you guessed it, December 13.”

As noted by Variety, a possible reason that Swift didn’t announce which “additional countries” will be able to watch Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour on December 13th (her birthday) is because “only the Americas have been visited by the tour so far, and that more than half of it is still to go in other countries around the world in 2024.” Next up: Tokyo in February 2024.