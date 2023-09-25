Will Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ Movie Be On Streaming?

About a month ago, Taylor Swift announced Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, a new concert film that’s getting released in theaters on October 13. Based on our review of a concert, it’ll definitely be a cinematic experience. When that’s all said and done, though, it’d be nice to revisit the show at home. So, the question is: Will the movie be available on a streaming platform?

At the moment, the answer is not clear. Given that the theatrical release hasn’t even happened yet, as of this post, there is not currently any publicly announced information about a home release, whether that’s via DVD, Blu-ray, digital download, or streaming.

There’s a mixed precedent in terms of Swift movies on streaming. Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour and Miss Americana are on Netflix, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions was released via Disney+, and City Of Lover streamed on Hulu and Disney+ for a limited time. Given that the Eras Tour movie is getting a proper theatrical release, though, we’re in uncharted territory, so it’s tough to say where it’ll end up when it comes to streaming, if it comes to streaming at all.

What we do know is that the theatrical experience is shaping up to be huge, if the broken ticket sales records are any indication.