Taylor Swift’s overtaking of theaters worldwide is approaching Barbie-level proportions before Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has even officially released. The concert film received a Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday night (October 11), where Beyoncé joined Swift on the red carpet. And just before Swift made her presence known The Grove, she broke Instagram by revealing early-access showings for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour across the US and Canada on Thursday (October 13), one day ahead of its scheduled theatrical release.

As Philip Cosores relayed in Uproxx’s Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour review, the concert film is meant to be experienced in a theater, with other Swifties, as if you’re attending the actual ongoing The Eras Tour. Still, for anyone who simply wants to scream “let’s f*ckin’ go” in the comforts of your own home, the movie is rumored to be on track to hit streaming services in early 2024. There are not yet any confirmed streaming plans.

Cosores pondered what might happen if or when Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour enters its streaming era.

“The biggest remaining question is what the lasting legacy of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film will be,” he wrote in his review. “While it is already assured to be the biggest theatrical concert movie ever released, very few films of its ilk manage to remain integral parts of culture. For every The Last Waltz and Homecoming, there are dozens of concert films that wind up as barely-watched DVDs on a bookshelf or steaming service afterthoughts.”

He continued, “But this film feels built to last because of the fandom, who could see repertory screenings pop up indefinitely the way local communities screen Rocky Horror Picture Show or the Hollywood Bowl hosts yearly Sound Of Music singalongs. Fans will dress up, know all the words, and make the show as much about the audience as it is about the film. Even in this first screening, it all already feels bigger than Taylor Swift, if anything can be bigger than Taylor Swift. And now you don’t need a nearly impossible ticket to experience it.”