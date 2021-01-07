Over the past 18 months, Taylor Swift has been more prolific than pretty much any other pop star. In August of 2019, she released Lover, which she followed in 2020 with a pair of companion albums, Folklore and Evermore. Now, at the top of 2021, she has returned with even more new music: Today, she released her deluxe edition of Evermore, which was previously only available in physical formats, on streaming platforms.

This means that two songs are now available online for the first time: “Right Where You Left Me” and “It’s Time To Go.” On the former, Swift sings about an ill-fated relationship that left her dwelling on the past, singing, “Help, I’m still at the restaurant / Still sitting in a corner I haunt / Cross-legged in the dim light / They say, ‘What a sad sight’ / I, I stayed there / Dust collected on my pinned-up hair.”

On “It’s Time To Go,” there are also some thinly veiled lyrics that are more than likely about Swift’s feud with Scooter Braun and Big Machine, as she sings, “Fifteen years, fifteen million tears / Begging ’til my knees bled / I gave it my all, he gave me nothing at all / Then wondered why I left / Now he sits on his throne in his palace of bones / Praying to his greed / He’s got my past frozen behind glass / But I’ve got me.”

Listen to “It’s Time To Go” and “Right Where You Left Me” above and check out our review of Evermore here.