This summer, Taylor Swift’s album Folklore and its hit single “Cardigan” put her in the history books: Both debuted at No. 1 on their respective Billboard charts during the same week, which made her the first artist to ever pull that off. She followed up Folklore recently with Evermore, and now she has managed to repeat that astounding feat: It was revealed over the weekend that Evermore debuted atop the Billboard 200, and now “Willow” has officially debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart dated December 26.

Naturally, this makes Swift the first person to pull off the aforementioned chart feat twice. Additionally, “Willow” is Swift’s second No. 1 single of the year and seventh overall. Swift has now joined a multi-way tie for the artist with the second-most songs to debut at No. 1 on the Hot 100: She, Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey, Drake, and Travis Scott all have three, while Ariana Grande has five. Swift’s other single to debut at No. 1 was “Shake It Off.”

.@taylorswift13's "Willow" officially debuts at No. 1 on this week's #Hot100. Swift becomes the first artist in history to debut a song and album at No. 1 on the #Hot100 and #Billboard200 in the same week, twice. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) December 21, 2020

"Willow" earns @taylorswift13 her seventh career No. 1 hit and second this year, after "Cardigan." — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) December 21, 2020

“Willow” reaching the top 10 also moves her past Carey and Stevie Wonder on the all-time list of artists with the most songs in the top 10, with 29. She sits behind Michael Jackson (30), Rihanna (31), The Beatles (34), Madonna (38), and Drake (42).

