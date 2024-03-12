Taylor Swift has performed in some of the world’s most iconic venues over the years. Now, it appears she’s getting ready to take over another recognizable landmark: the famed Hollywood Sign.

TMZ reports that per a notice nearby residents received, the filming is going down along Mulholland Highway, which is right near the Hollywood Sign. The notice also notes the filming will be for “Disney + TS” (“TS” presumably meaning “Taylor Swift“). Prep for the shoot is happening today, March 12, while the shoot itself is set to happen tomorrow.

This is apparently being perceived as a headache locally: TMZ notes, “We’re told residents in the vicinity feel like this is a massive eyesore, and not just that — but it’s creating a bunch of foot traffic and ruckus that’s disturbing their peace and way of life. We’re told there’s been a lot of internal communication among different home associations and other orgs … and let’s just say, folks there aren’t happy with Taylor’s incoming presence.”

Given that “Disney + TS” is on the notice, it would seem the shoot has some sort of connection to Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version), a new extended version of Swift’s concert film that’s set to premiere on March 14 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT via Disney+. Whatever’s happening, let’s hope it goes better than “RAMS HOUSE.”