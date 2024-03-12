Taylor Swift 2024 Grammys
Getty Image
Pop

Taylor Swift Is Reportedly Filming Something At A Major Hollywood Landmark Soon

Taylor Swift has performed in some of the world’s most iconic venues over the years. Now, it appears she’s getting ready to take over another recognizable landmark: the famed Hollywood Sign.

TMZ reports that per a notice nearby residents received, the filming is going down along Mulholland Highway, which is right near the Hollywood Sign. The notice also notes the filming will be for “Disney + TS” (“TS” presumably meaning “Taylor Swift“). Prep for the shoot is happening today, March 12, while the shoot itself is set to happen tomorrow.

This is apparently being perceived as a headache locally: TMZ notes, “We’re told residents in the vicinity feel like this is a massive eyesore, and not just that — but it’s creating a bunch of foot traffic and ruckus that’s disturbing their peace and way of life. We’re told there’s been a lot of internal communication among different home associations and other orgs … and let’s just say, folks there aren’t happy with Taylor’s incoming presence.”

Given that “Disney + TS” is on the notice, it would seem the shoot has some sort of connection to Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version), a new extended version of Swift’s concert film that’s set to premiere on March 14 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT via Disney+. Whatever’s happening, let’s hope it goes better than “RAMS HOUSE.”

