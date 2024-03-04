So, here’s how to watch the latest permutation of the film.

We’ve had multiple editions of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film at this point. First, there was the original theatrical version . Then, we got the extended version which was (and still is) available to rent on Amazon’s Prime Video, Apple, Vudu, Xfinity, and YouTube & Google TV. Finally, last month, Swift announced yet another extended version of the movie, dubbed Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version).

How To Watch The Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) Concert Movie

This version of the movie is streaming exclusively on Disney+, beginning on March 14 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, so you need an account on the streaming platform to watch.

Disney+ does not appear to offer a free trial at the moment, but there is currently a money-saving promotion running until March 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Through the offer, you can sign up for a Disney+ Standard With Ads subscription and pay $1.99 per month for the first three months. After that, the subscription will “auto-renew at the current monthly retail price at that time (currently $7.99/month — plus tax, where applicable), unless you cancel your subscription before then.” The offer is available to “new Disney+ subscribers and returning Disney+ subscribers with no current active subscription.”

Check out the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) trailer below.

Are You Ready For It? Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version), in its entirety for the first time with the song “cardigan” and four additional acoustic songs, arrives March 14 at 6PM PT only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/mg7a1EgDOE — Disney (@Disney) March 4, 2024