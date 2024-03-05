Since the inception of her career back in 2006, the “ You’re Losing Me ” singer has taken great pride in her songwriting capabilities. Many supporters have even taken it a step further, likening it to poetry. Following a new report, her Grammy Award-winning lyrical skills might have been inherited. Continue below for more information.

In the eyes of fans, Taylor Swift’s forthcoming studio album, The Tortured Poets Department , is simply the next creative endeavor for the entertainer. However, it could be a serendipitous nod to an equally famous distant relative.

Is Taylor Swift Related To Emily Dickinson?

Most Swifties are familiar with each member of the musician’s immediate family. But based on Today‘s broadcast on March 4, the general public was introduced to Swift’s distant relative as early as grade school. During the segment, anchor Carson Daly revealed that according to Ancestry, Swift is faithly related to late famous poet Emily Dickinson. In the company’s genealogical discovery, researchers found that Swift and Dickinson are sixth cousins, three times removed.

“Swift and Dickinson both descend from a 17th-century English immigrant (Swift’s 9th great-grandfather and Dickinson’s 6th great-grandfather who was an early settler of Windsor, Connecticut),” said a rep. “Taylor Swift’s ancestors remained in Connecticut for six generations until her part of the family eventually settled in northwestern Pennsylvania, where they married into the Swift family line.”

Watch the full snippet below.

Ironically, Swift has referred to Dickinson before. While accepting the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade Award from the Nashville Songwriters Association International in 2022, she joked about the writer in her speech. “If my lyrics sound like a letter written by Emily Dickinson’s great-grandmother while sewing a lace curtain, that’s me writing in the Quill genre,” she said.

It looks like another case of the universe doing its thing.