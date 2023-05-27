Ice Spice is reaping the rewards of good karma. On top of landing a guest feature on the remix of “Karma” from Taylor Swift’s Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition), Ice made a special appearance last night (May 26) at the New Jersey stop of Swift’s Eras Tour.

During Swift’s performance at MetLife Stadium, Swift brought out Ice, who performed her verse of the song. After her verse, Swift and Ice joined hands, as they sang the song’s chorus.

Earlier in the night, the video received its premiere at the concert, before its global premiere at midnight.

Over the past few days, both Swift and Ice have been raving over each other’s craft. In an interview with Spotify, Swift shared that she was been enjoying getting to spend time with Ice.

“Getting to know her has been so special because I am blown away by her,” said Swift. “In my opinion, she’s the one to watch. Watching her work ethic and how thoughtfully she approaches her career, she’s like my new favorite artist and I’m so honored that she’s on the song.”

Thanks for meeting us ✨ @taylorswift13's Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition) featuring @icespicee_ and more Lana is out now. https://t.co/Dl1tLiH66l pic.twitter.com/fz4UIOM8XL — Spotify (@Spotify) May 26, 2023

You can see clips of the performance above.

