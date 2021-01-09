It’s a rare news cycle when new music from Taylor Swift isn’t dominating the conversation, but given the outrageous, disturbing events at the Capitol this week, deluxe tracks off Evermore took a backseat. That’s the good thing about music, though, it’s always there for comfort or distraction once the more pressing events have calmed down. So it is no surprise that fans have now begun to analyze the lyrics of “Right Where You Left Me” and “It’s Time To Go,” the new Evermore songs released this week. Those who already had access to the deluxe version of the album have heard these before, but for those are just streaming the music, they hit services at midnight EST on January 7.

“Right Where You Left Me” may end up being the best song on Evermore, but it’s the second bonus track, “It’s Time To Go” That has Taylor conspiracists up in arms, particularly two different stretches of lyrics, which they attribute to two villains in Taylor’s life. The first section is thought to address her former BFF, Karlie Kloss, who has been notably absent from Taylor’s life in recent years. Taylor also did not attend Kloss’ wedding to Joshua Kushner, brother of Jared Kushner, husband to Ivanka Trump, son-in-law to President Trump.

Anyway, the lyric goes “When the words of a sister come back in whispers / That prove she was not / In fact, what she seemed / Not a twin from your dreams / She’s a crook who was caught,” fans have assigned this to Karlie, who is managed by? None other than Scooter Braun. Fans thinks Karlie may have leaked information about Taylor to Scooter as he was in the process of buying her masters — and Perez Hilton reported as much — and that’s part of what led to the split between the two, who infamously look so much alike that people have referred to them as “twins.”

Next, the other person who was involved in that fateful masters sale gets a turn. Scott Borchetta, Taylor’s longtime mentor and the Big Machine boss, reportedly refused to sell her work back to her, but did make a deal with her arch-nemesis, Scooter. Lyrics pertaining to this: “15 years, 15 million tears, begging till my knees bled / Now he sits on his throne in his palace of bones, praying to his greed / He’s got my past frozen behind glass, but I’ve got me.”

And now, she’s got not one, not two, but three albums of her own safe from the clutches of Big Machine. Nice.