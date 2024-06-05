It’s fine to speculate if Harley Quinn, a fictional character, is pregnant in Joker: Folie à Deux. But maybe, y’know, don’t when it’s an actual person? On Tuesday, Lady Gaga, who plays “Lee” in the Joker sequel, responded to the rumors that she’s expecting a child on TikTok. “not pregnant— just down bad cryin at the gym,” she wrote for the caption, referring to a line from the song “Down Bad” on Taylor Swift‘s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. Gaga also used her platform to encourage people to register to vote.

Swift shared her thoughts on the pregnancy speculation in a reply to Gaga’s TikTok. “Can we all agree that its invasive & irresponsible to comment on a woman’s body. Gaga doesn’t owe anyone an explanation & neither does any woman,” she wrote, along with the kiss mark emoji.

Swift has been outspoken in the past about people commenting on her body. “I remember how, when I was 18, that was the first time I was on the cover of a magazine. And the headline was like ‘Pregnant at 18?’ And it was because I had worn something that made my lower stomach look not flat,” she told Variety in 2020. “So I just registered that as a punishment.”

You can see her reply to Gaga’s TikTok below.