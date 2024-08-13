Taylor Swift and her fans faced a scary situation recently: Last week, Austrian police arrested two men who were planning terror attacks at major events in Vienna, including Swift’s concerts. The Vienna concerts ended up getting canceled, and this led to questions about whether Swift would still perform her upcoming shows at London’s Wembley Stadium.

As of now, the shows are still going on as scheduled, although some times have been changed.

As Billboard reports, for the August 15 show, early entry will start at 3:30 p.m. local time, then general admission begins at 4. Both of those times are pushed up by 15 minutes from the originally scheduled times. The show is scheduled to start at 4:55. This has led to English media reports that Swift might take the stage earlier than she usually does, at 7:25.

That will also be true for the August 19 and 20 concerts, while the August 16 and 17 shows will start early entry to 3:45 and general admission to 4:15, with the show starting at 5:10. It was previously reported that the Wembley shows would have “additional private security specializing in counterterrorism,” but it’s unclear if these time changes are related to the heightened security; A Swift spokesperson had not returned Billboard‘s request for comment at press time.