Getty Image

While there’s no timetable on Kanye West’s ninth solo album Yandhi, West’s Sunday service is running strong. Since the first Sunday of this year, West has been rehearsing gospel-ish versions of his discography with the choir group The Samples, together calling themselves Sunday Service. In addition, Tony Williams, Francis and the Lights, A$AP Rocky and Art Clemons have joined West to be a part of Sunday Service on a given Sunday throughout the year. West’s first public performance as part of Sunday Service was on Easter at Coachella.

Since the group’s first public performance was in April, West decided it was time to give the masses an encore. Sunday evening, Sunday Service returned to the public eye when the group appeared before the congregation of the California Worship Center at a nearby local middle school. The service lasted about three hours. TMZ reports that West brought a choir and marching band with him, in addition to The Samples, though it has not been disclosed how the West-California Worship Center partnership came about. In addition, West invited frequent collaborators that would ordinarily visit him at his Calabasas home.

It remains to be seen if West’s Sunday Service will return to perform in front of the California Worship Center congregation or attempt to spread its gospel elsewhere.