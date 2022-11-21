Death, taxes, and Taylor Swift cleaning up at the American Music Awards. She won six awards at last night’s (November 20) 2022 AMAs, extending her all-time record as the winningest artist to 40. Fresh off the release of Midnights, Swift reveled in the continued success of last November’s Red (Taylor’s Version).

Swift swept her categories: Artist Of The Year, Favorite Music Video (All Too Well: The Short Film), Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Pop Album, Favorite Female Country Artist, and Favorite Country Artist. While accepting Artist Of The Year, the record-breaking chart-topper gave fans a glimpse into her prolific production.

“You know, in the past few years, I have released more music than I did in the entire decade preceding that,” the pop mastermind said, notably looking very Speak Now-ish. “And I really feel like that’s down to the fact that you, the fans, made it clear that you wanted to hear lots of music that I would make. You encouraged me. And so, I found that the more music I made and the more music I put out, the happier I was.”

She continued, “The more I just kept that channel open and just kept creating, kept making things, and the more that happened, the more you guys were like, ‘Yay, keep doing it!’ And the happier I was. So, I have the fans to thank, essentially, for my happiness, and I love you more than I can say. I cannot express how unbelievable it is to me that I still get to do this and that you still care. So thank you, underlined with 13 exclamation points.”

Swift’s love for her fans was on full display last week when she eviscerated Ticketmaster’s failing to handle her The Eras Tour presale — leading to the cancelation of the general sale and multitudes of upset Swifties. The 2023 stadium tour will mark Swift’s first tour since releasing albums Lover (2019), Folklore (2020), Evermore (’20), Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (’21), Red (Taylor’s Version) (’21), and last month’s Midnights.

Watch Swift’s acceptance speech above.