Is Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ One Of Her Shortest Albums?

Taylor Swift has had a patient album rollout with Midnights, which is set to drop in just a few days on October 21. A couple weeks ago, she confirmed the album’s tracklist, which features 13 songs. Now we know a bit more about what’s going on there: The album’s Apple Music listing shows how long each song is, indicating that they have a total length of 44 minutes and 2 seconds.

Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album, ‘Midnights,’ is 44 minutes long. pic.twitter.com/RLe8mR7bxU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 18, 2022

That would make Midnights Swift’s second-shortest album of her career, behind just her self-titled debut LP. The lengths of Swift’s previous albums (the standard editions, so excluding any bonus tracks) are as follows:

Taylor Swift — 40:28

Fearless — 53:41

Speak Now — 67:29

Red — 65:09

1989 — 48:41

Reputation — 55:38

Lover — 61:48

Folklore — 63:29

Evermore — 60:38

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) — 106:20

Red (Taylor’s Version) — 130:26

Meanwhile, Swift recently unveiled a bunch of things she has going on in the next week-plus. After the release of Midnights, there is set to be a “special very chaotic surprise” at 3 a.m. ET on October 21. Later that day, a video for “Anti-Hero” will premiere. Beyond that, a couple of big TV appearances on both sides of the pond are in Swift’s future: She’s jumping on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on the 24th, then on October 28, she will be on the UK’s The Graham Norton Show.

Midnights is out 10/21 via Republic. Pre-order it here.