Do Charlie Puth And Taylor Swift Have A Song Coming?

Taylor Swift’s sprawling empire is built on Easter eggs. Swifties are searching for the next cleverly hidden foreshadowing at every turn, and the treasure map recently intersected with Charlie Puth. Fresh off the release of his long-awaited third album, Charlie, the 30-year-old pop maven visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He created a song using only a coffee mug, dished on performing with Halsey at the sweet sixteen party for Adam Sandler’s daughter, and was asked about a potential collaboration with Swift.

Fallon pointed toward Puth’s “Light Switch” video, where he painted a fence red and sent Swifties into a tizzy that it was a subtle hint that Puth would soon release a song with the Red mastermind.

“No,” Puth said. “I think we’ve spoken once. But that would be great.”

You can’t blame Swifties for getting their hopes up. Last month, Puth played an intimate New York City show and performed Swift hits “Teardrops On My Guitar,” “Fifteen” and “Blank Space” while dubbing her the “queen of these types of chords” and reminding people to listen to Charlie before Swift’s 10th studio album Midnights inevitably monopolizes the pop zeitgeist upon arrival next Friday (October 21).

While with Fallon, Puth also gave a medley performance of Charlie singles “Left And Right” and “Loser.” Watch that below, or watch his conversation with Fallon above.