This year, Fortnite is introducing some new outfit options as well for players. Here’s what to know.

Coachella 2024 is just a few days away, and to celebrate, the video game Fortnite is getting in on the festivities. Players will get to experience a virtual rendering of the festival in the game, allowing them to participate even if they can’t physically go.

What Are The New Fortnite Coachella Skins?

Two new outfits, Horizon and Cosma, will be available in the Fortnite shop starting Thursday, April 11 at 8 p.m. ET until Saturday, April 20 at the same time. Both are astronaut suits — a reference to Coachella’s mascot. The Fortnite site also notes that players can get an Interstellar Butterfly Back Bling, a Coachella Pulse Pickaxe, and a Soft Synth Wrap. These items are all reactive to music. (Fortnite is also offering LEGO versions, but these would not be music-connected.)

Doja Cat and Sabrina Carpenter’s songs will be joining Fortnite, which fans can use as danceable emotes.

Last, but certainly not least, J Balvin will be back on Fortnite. In honor of his Coachella performance, his Inferno Skeleton Balvin Outfit will be available on the game’s store starting on Thursday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET.

More information about the Coachella 2024 items on Fortnite can be found here.