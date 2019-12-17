It was announced recently that Taylor Swift’s “Beautiful Ghosts,” which she wrote for the upcoming Cats movie, earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song – Motion Picture. However, the song did not fare as well when it comes to the Academy Awards: The shortlists for some of the 2020 Oscars award categories were revealed today, and of the 15 songs on the shortlist for Best Original Song, “Beautiful Ghosts” is not one of them.

Other folks from the music world got recognized, though. Beyonce’s Lion King song “Spirit” is on the list, as is Pharrell and Chad Hugo’s Black Godfather song “Letter To My Godfather,” Thom Yorke’s Motherless Brooklyn song “Daily Battles,” and Elton John songs from The Lion King and Rocketman.

Swift is at least happy about her Golden Globe nomination, as she wrote after she learned the news, “I woke up today to the news that Beautiful Ghosts is nominated for a Golden Globe – it’s so cool that one of the most fun, fulfilling creative experiences I’ve ever had is being honored in this way by the HFPA.”

Find the full shortlist for Best Original Song below.

“Speechless” from Aladdin

“Letter To My Godfather” from The Black Godfather

“I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough

“Da Bronx” from The Bronx USA

“Into The Unknown” from Frozen II

“Stand Up” from Harriet

“Catchy Song” from The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

“Never Too Late” from The Lion King

“Spirit” from The Lion King

“Daily Battles” from Motherless Brooklyn

“A Glass of Soju” from Parasite

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman

“High Above The Water” from Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4

“Glasgow” from Wild Rose