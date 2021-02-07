Phoebe Bridgers has been enjoying some well-deserved success over the past year. Three years after her debut album, Stranger In The Alps, the singer returned to 2020 with her sophomore effort, Punisher. The record was met with positive reviews by both fans and critics and also led to her receiving three Grammy nominations at next month’s award show. In addition to that, it brought her the first Saturday Night Live invite of her music career, one she fulfilled this past weekend. During the appearance, she performed “Kyoto” and “I Know The End,” but it’s the latter song that caught the attention of most viewers.

At the end of her “I Know The End” performance, Phoebe disposed of her electric guitar in a rather emphatic way: by smashing it on the amp that sat in front of her. While it took a few tries and some sparks, the singer got the job done and disposed of the mangled instrument on the stage she performed on before walking off to end the night. Considering the fact that this is far from the normal thing to occur during your usual SNL music set, Phoebe’s moment of destruction caught the attention of many and led to a slew of responses on social media.

You can revisit her performance here and read some reactions to her set below.

Despite people reacting to the smash online, not everyone was particularly offended. Fellow musician Jason Isbell tweeted “come on guys” and got a reaction from Bridgers herself with a bit of insight into the smash.

That was like an 85 dollar guitar she smashed come on guys — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) February 7, 2021

Also great job by the way — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) February 7, 2021

