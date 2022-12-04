The clock has not struck midnight on Midnights, Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album from October. Outside of Ticketmaster’s The Eras Tour presale fiasco, this era has so far been pristine. Midnights debuted at No. 1, becoming Swift’s 11th No. 1 album and posting the biggest first-week sales numbers since Adele’s 25 in 2015. Not to mention, the 11-time Grammy winner became the first-ever artist to monopolize Billboard‘s Hot 100 top 10.

The dominance will continue for at least one more week. Billboard reported today (December 4) that Midnights is again No. 1 atop its Billboard 200 albums chart dated December 10. “Midnights earned 151,000 equivalent album units in the tracking week ending Dec. 1 in the U.S. (down 15%), according to Luminate,” the publication relayed. “The last Swift album with more weeks at No. 1 is Folklore, which notched eight nonconsecutive weeks atop the list in 2020.”

Additionally, Pop Base and Pop Crave pointed out that Swift is now the first-ever female artist to log 60 total weeks atop the Billboard 200.

Taylor Swift becomes the first female artist in history to spend 60 weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200. pic.twitter.com/hzHh8406a1 — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 4, 2022

Midnights spent two consecutive weeks at No. 1 before Drake and 21 Savage’s joint album Her Loss wrestled the top spot from her for the chart dated November 19. Swift reclaimed the No. 1 crown the following week and has held onto it since then.

This week’s chart is rounded out by Her Loss at No. 2 and Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti at No. 3, and then a few holiday-themed albums in Michael Bublé’s Christmas (No. 4), Nat King Cole’s The Christmas Song (No. 8), and the A Charlie Brown Christmas soundtrack from Vince Guaraldi Trio at No. 10.