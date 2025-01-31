Taylor Swift Is Set To Take The 2025 Grammys Stage As A Presenter

The 2025 Grammys are this weekend (February 2 at 8 p.m. ET via CBS and Paramount+), and a promo video from a few days ago indicated that Taylor Swift was set to attend. Well, it turns out she’s set to do more than just sit in the audience: It was revealed yesterday (January 30) that Swift is set to present an award during the broadcast (via Billboard).

So far, Swift is the only presenter to have been announced, but more are expected to be revealed today.

Aside from presenting, it’s not unlikely that Swift takes home an award herself, given all her nominations: She’s up for Album Of The Year, Best Pop Vocal Album (both for The Tortured Poets Department), Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Music Video (all for “Fortnight” Feat. Post Malone), and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (Gracie Abrams’ “Us” Feat. Swift).

All in all, Swift has a whopping 58 total Grammy nominations across her career, as well as 14 wins so far.

As aforementioned, other presenters haven’t been revealed yet, but other artists who will be in attendance (as performers) include Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Doechii, Raye, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, Teddy Swims, Stevie Wonder, Cynthia Erivo, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Lainey Wilson, Herbie Hancock, Brittany Howard, Brad Paisley, Janelle Monáe, John Legend, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent, and Jacob Collier.