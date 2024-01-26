Taylor Swift is reportedly exploring taking legal action over alleged AI images of her depicted in sexual acts. Today (January 25), Daily Mail reported that the “Karma” hitmaker is “furious” over these images which have surfaced online.

According to Daily Mail, a falsified version of Swift is seen in various sexual acts while wearing Kansas City Chiefs gear, and while in the stadium. The real Swift has been a regular at Chiefs games, as her beau Travis Kelce is the team’s tight end.

A source close to Swift said to the publication “Whether or not legal action will be taken is being decided but there is one thing that is clear: these fake AI-generated images are abusive, offensive, exploitative, and done without Taylor’s consent and/or knowledge.”

The images began spreading through a Twitter account — an account which has since been removed from the platform, according to the publication. Since the spread of these images, “PROTECT TAYLOR SWIFT” has trended on Twitter.

“These images must be removed from everywhere they exist and should not be promoted by anyone,” said the source. “Taylor’s circle of family and friends are furious, as are her fans obviously. They have the right to be, and every woman should be. The door needs to be shut on this. Legislation needs to be passed to prevent this and laws must be enacted.”

At the time of writing, Swift herself has not directly commented on the matter.