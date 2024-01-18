The iHeartRadio Music Awards unveiled their 2024 nominations today, January 18. Taylor Swift is leading the way this year, with a total of nine awards that she’s up for, including the coveted Artist Of The Year. Close behind her with eight nominations are SZA, Jelly Roll, and 21 Savage.

Basically, the categories are stacked, and it truly is anyone’s game. The awards show will take place on Monday, April 1 at 8 p.m. ET, and will air live on FOX.

Continue scrolling to see a complete list of this year’s nominees (via Billboard).